Lovers Cushion Perfect Angle Prop Pillow

BEST SEX POSITION PILLOW - Deluxe Comfort’s Lovers Cushion - PURPLE perfect angle prop pillow - better sexual life, really lives up to its name. Boasting a slanted form and ergonomic design, this superlative sex wedge pillow is the best of its kind. ULTIMATE SEX POSITION PILLOWS -- Adventurous lovers eager to try new positions will find much to like about these ideal sex pillows, which facilitate a number of positions and even deepen penetration. Achieve the best sex positions with able assistance from the wedge sex pillow. THERAPEUTIC LOVE PILLOWS - Aside from comforting and cushioning your hips and tailbones during the act of sex, this wedge sex pillow actually enhances the chance of conception. So, in its own way, this sexy toy is beneficial to your health as well. FUN SEXY TOYS - By allowing couples to try novel and crazy sex positions at their leisure, this sex furniture only can serve to make your ‘sexy time’ more fun and adventurous as you try a different sex position every night! Spice up your love life tonight! Party on! GUARANTEED BEST SEX PILLOW - We personally guarantee the top notch quality and pleasurable comfort of the PURPLE perfect angle prop pillow - better sexual life. If you have any questions, concerns or complaints regarding these sex wedge pillows, please do not hesitate to contact us. The love pillow is an example of flashy, often colorful toys adult shops, larger adult stores and online retailers sell on a regular basis. And while they make for fun bachelor and bachelorette party gifts, some of these products are just toys sexy with little useful therapeutic value. Yet if you and your partner desire to try sex positions with pillows that can benefit your health as well as enhance your sex life, then look no further than Deluxe Comfort’s PURPLE perfect angle prop pillow - better sexual life. “Sex positions with pillow?” you might be thinking. “Wut?” Granted, the word pillow brings to mind fluffy, innocent objects that include throw pillows for couch, cheap throw pillows, or cheap decor