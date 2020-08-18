Deluxe Comfort

Lovers Cushion

$45.24

The love pillow is an example of flashy, often colorful toys adult shops, larger adult stores and online retailers sell on a regular basis. And while they make for fun bachelor and bachelorette party gifts, some of these products are just toys sexy with little useful therapeutic value. Yet if you and your partner desire to try sex positions with pillows that can benefit your health as well as enhance your sex life, then look no further than Deluxe Comfort’s PURPLE perfect angle prop pillow - better sexual life. “Sex positions with pillow?” you might be thinking. “Wut?” Granted, the word pillow brings to mind fluffy, innocent objects that include throw pillows for couch, cheap throw pillows, or cheap decorative pillows. And while these soft, plush purple pillows are pretty and eye-catching (not to mention tasteful in appearance) they also qualify as superior adult novelties that can help you try exciting new sex positions. This sex pillow positions the body at an angle and supports the hips and tailbone, thus deepening penetration for the man and easing and intensifying intercourse for the woman. With the aid of this novel and exhilarating adult toy, even the missionary sex position will seem new and exciting. And with its angled form and comfy surface, it will facilitate many different sex positions; allowing you to discover the very best sex position for you and your partner (Translation: Par-tay time!). They also may help with the hottest sex positions, intimate sex positions, advanced sex positions, sex positions while pregnant, unique sex positions, romantic sex positions, interesting sex positions, extreme sex positions, and couch sex positions. Aside from morphing good sex positions into great sex positions, these sx toys masquerading as elegant pillows are therapeutic as well. These ergonomically designed pillows cushion and protect the hips and tailbone, to ease any aches and pains that might arise during or after intercourse. And unlike other se toys, this one increases odds of conception; with its incline sending all released sperm in the direction of their ultimate goal. These pretty, whisper soft accents to vibrators and dildos also make ideal lesbian toys. Try something different! The decadent--while still useful--PURPLE perfect angle prop pillow - better sexual life will fill your bedroom with exotic sex positions and animated sex positions galore--making your love life more exciting. Have a fun night!