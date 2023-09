ivieandjade

Lover Era Inspired Earrings

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These Lover earrings make the perfect accessory for a Lover Era inspired ERAS Tour outfit. These coordinate beautifully with the LOVER bodysuits in my shop in particular. πŸ’– CHOOSE from one of 5 styles in translucent and pink finishes. Please allow 2-3 weeks prior to shipping.