Lovense

Lovense Hush Butt Plug (1.5inch), Powerful & Intense Vibrating Sex Toy

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

THE MOST POWERFUL butt plug you’ll ever own- the Hush vibrator provides intense vibrations that will leave you shivering and squealing- comes in two sizes (1.5” + 1.75”)- perfect for both men and women, making it a great gift for that special someone . SOFT FLEXIBLE DESIGN means with the right amount of lubricant, it slips in and out without a struggle- special spirals on the neck of the Hush butt plug trap lube so your new favorite toy remains in place- it is super comfortable and you’ll love it . SOLO & PARTNER CONTROL for sexy mornings and hot evenings- use Bluetooth control in the bedroom, the movies or out at dinner- use the wireless app and let your partner control the intensity, speed and all the highs and lows from anywhere in the world . QUIET, STRONG & CUSTOMIZABLE butt plug gives you all the control to help you reach climax- sync with your favorite beats and experience music in a whole new way- create unlimited vibration patterns so you can come home and quickly hit GO . LONG-LASTING BATTERY gives you up to two hours of pure, powerful and intense sexual pleasure- whether you’re a man or a woman, you can enjoy the Hush butt plug and all of its exciting vibrations by yourself or with your partner- sex is better with toys .