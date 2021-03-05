Lovense

Domi 2 Mini Wand Vibrator

A PREMIUM WAND for ultimated pleasure without compromise; the LOVENSE Domi 2 wand is crafted from a strong metal body and 100% soft silicone for amazing sensations; dual rotating head technology provides power for your quickest mind-numbing climax APP SUPPORT FOR CREATIVE ways to enjoy a discreet moment at home; you can save up to 10 pleasurable patterns and get access to over 5000 patterns shared on the LOVENSE app platform; sync the Domi 2 to your favorite music for unique vibrations LONG DISTANCE BLUETOOTH gives total control to your partner or friend; let them control the Domi wand and vibration levels from the other side of the room, or with the app, from the other side of the country; what will you let them do to you? SMALL SIZE, BIG POWER and a hush-like quietness that is discreet for use at home or outside; and when you are outside, sync the Domi and LOVENSE app to sound-activated vibrations to enjoy stimulation that brings you to climax in a completely new way! LOVED BY CAM GIRLS and models on Chaturbate, Live Jasmin, MyFreeCams, BongaCams and more; LOVENSE products are preferred for easy split-camming with custom settings and interactive private shows; get more tips and let your loyal fans to take control