PrettyThingsByDora

Lovely Vintage Wool Blanket Coat

$222.16

One of a kind beautiful hand-made vintage re-worked 100 wool blanket coat. This is unique A-line shape coat, loose fitting ,open fronted with fringe, medium weight fabric which makes it very comfortable to wear and gives it an elegant stylish look. Can be worn casual, with a pair of jeans, dress or whatever your style is. Since the coat is hand -made and of a vintage fabric, minor imperfections can be present. Possible stains, fading, or holes on the fabric only add to the unique character of a vintage garment. Having said that the garment is fresh and ready to wear.