Satisfyer

Lovely Honey Bullet Vibrator

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

EXTENSIVE CLITORAL STIMULATION - Satisfyer Lovely Honey's straight shaft with rounded tip targets your clitoris with precise, extensive stimulation. 15 INTENSIVE VIBRATION SETTINGS - 5 speeds and 10 varied vibration styles combine to create a vibration symphony that plays every note from quiet to crescendo. PERFECT FOR TRAVEL - Thanks to its manageable size, Satisfyer Lovely Honey is the perfect travel companion. Camouflage this mini vibrator next to your lipsticks in your bag, backpack, or suitcase. WATERPROOF - The Satisfyer Lovely Honey has an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. It's protected against immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes of use. SLEEK & CLEAN DESIGN - Thanks to its practical cap, it can be hygienically stowed away at any time. The black shaft and shiny gold cap create a sophisticated, timeless design.