Anthropologie

Lovell Chair

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 40972283; Color Code: 014 A charming kitchen chair, in quarter of spring-is-here shades. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Oak reinforced with engineered hardwood; stained or natural finish Chair is sealed with clear lacquer for easy cleaning; it protects against moisture, but should be maintained Dust using a soft cloth To clean, wipe gently with a warm, damp cloth; dry immediately Avoid using chemical cleaners Levelers not included This piece is intended for indoor use Easily assembled on delivery Imported Dimensions 31.25"H, 18"W, 21.5"D Seat: 18"H, 17.75"D 18” under seat clearance 30 lbs.