The Lovelife Krush kegel exerciser from OhMiBod strengthens your pelvic muscles which can improve sexual pleasure and orgasmic intensity. Your PC muscle tends to weaken naturally over time due to childbirth and age, but the Krush taps into the smartphone fitness craze to make it easier for you to get back into shape. Equipped with built-in sensor technology and a strong motor for deep vibrations, Krush measures the pressure, control, endurance, and grip of your PC muscles so you can set goals and track your progress as you go. Compatible with Bluetooth enabled 4.0 devices; simply connect to the free App called Tasl. Includes pelvic courses and voice-guided training. Can also be used without the App. Rechargeable, waterproof, silicone, and comes with a one year manufacturer's warranty. Please note: this item is excluded from all discount offers.
Brand: OhMiBod