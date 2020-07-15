OhMiBod

On-Demand Rechargeable G-Spot Orgasms Are Yours! Once you've cuddled up with this G-spot massager, bed time will never be the same again! Just charge it up, press the controller for 3-4 seconds and gently slide the Cuddle in for 7 scalable functions of vibration and pulsation. Just use the +/- button to raise or lower the intensity of each function. The slender and firm silicone shaft makes it easy to explore your sugar walls and target your hungry-for-action G-spot. Your Lovelife Cuddle Massager is curved in just the right place –– and that slightly phallic tip is ready to make love to your sweet G! • Lovelife Cuddle Massager • Slender G-spot targeted massager • 7 preset functions, each is scalable in intensity with +/- controls • Slightly curved phallic tip fits nicely when placed near G-spot • 6.5" long, insertable up to 4.5", 1.25" wide • Firm silicone shaft, ABS plastic controller • Turns on and off by pressing controller for 3-4 seconds • USB rechargeable, needs no batteries • Blinks while becoming fully charged in 2.5 hours • Each charge gives you 2 hours of play • Stand-by time up to 90 days between sessions • Satin storage bag G-spot stimulation is becoming more and more popular as more women want to try it after mastering the joys of clitoral orgasm. The vibrations at the tip of your Lovelife Cuddle Massager are out of this world when applied directly to the clit. When fully inserted, use your Kegel muscles for a good pelvic floor workout. Your Lovelife Cuddle Massager is good for your sexual health in more ways than one! Try it alone or add the Lovelife Cuddle Massager to your foreplay and lovemaking. Women who want to experience body-quaking G-spot orgasms should consider a deluxe vibrator like the Lovelife Cuddle Massager. And their partners might want to consider it as a gift option, too! USB charging can be done on your computer, laptop, phone charger –– anywhere there's a USB connection. In 2.5 hours your Lovelife Cuddle Massager is fully charged and will thrill you at full power for 2 full hours.