Lovehoney

Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$699.95 $275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Yes, it's that time of year again. Our Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar is back and better than ever. Bursting at the seams with toys to tickle your fancy and raise those pulses, this bountiful buzz-filled bonanza is our best yet. Take home a little of everything you could dream of (and maybe a few things you haven't considered yet), with this shareable assortment of vibrators, anal toys, bondage treats and sensory toys. There are 24 thrilling days of play to enjoy, topped off with the pièce de résistance - the beloved Womanizer Liberty - worth $119.95 on its own. Part of Womanizer's world-famous collection, the Womanizer Liberty uses contactless stimulation to wow those sensitive clitoral nerve endings. Whether you’re looking for ways to spice up foreplay, explore BDSM, or just have your best orgasm yet, it's the perfect present to share with the one you love to love, all month long. To enhance your experience, simply grab a bottle of your favourite water-based lube, and go forth and play. Your calendar contains: Womanizer Liberty clitoral stimulator Meet the Womanizer, our pièce de résistance and your new best friend. USB rechargeable bullet vibrator Don’t let the size fool you, this bullet vibe will knock your socks right off. (For external use only). Finger vibrator sleeve Upgrade your pleasure sessions with this textured finger vibrator sleeve. Compatible with the bullet vibrator. Mini massage wand vibrator Petite, discreet and perfect for saucy weekends away, this mini wand is all set to shake up your shared pleasure sessions. (For external use only). Nipple clamps Bedazzle your nipples with these adjustable nipple clamps. Couple’s cock ring Too good not to share, this cock ring was made for lovers. Compatible with the bullet vibrator. Under-mattress restraint This simple restraint system slips easily under your mattress, so a steamy bondage session is within reach whenever you and your lover want to play. Cock ring Made from velvety silicone, this thick, stretchy cock ring is designed to keep you harder for longer. Ankle restraints Adorned with gleaming golden hardware, these ankle restraints are ideal for budding bondage enthusiasts and seasoned pros alike. G-spot dildo Prove it’s what’s on the inside that counts by giving your internal hotspots sublime stimulation. Compatible with the bullet vibrator. Ribbed stroker Just stretch this soft, flexible stroker over your member and give in to its textured charms. Compatible with the bullet vibrator. Crystal butt plug It’s clear as crystal, this dazzling plug ain’t no diamond in the rough – in fact, it’s a real gem. Anal beads These silicone anal beads feature a sturdy finger loop, so you can remove them at the point of climax for spine-tingling satisfaction. Compatible with the bullet vibrator. Dice Take it in turns to roll to reveal which seductive action you or your lover will perform. Vanilla massage oil Scented with sweet vanilla, a drizzle of this oil is all you need to ignite their senses. Ingredients: Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum (Aroma). Sandalwood scented candle This sandalwood-scented candle is the perfect addition to a sensual evening in. Ingredients: Pure Natural Lipidic Derivative, Glycerol Tristearate, Fragrance, Dioctyl Adipate, TPM, Sanderol 803, Bacdanol, Citronellyl Acetate, Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol, Patchouli Oil, Hedione. Body massager Leave them feeling relaxed and in the mood with a spontaneous massage. Add a splash of massage oil and glide this glittery star all over their body. Sex position snap card game From sexual acrobatics to classic positions with a twist, this pack of cards holds the key to sexual discovery. Textured stroker Plunge your penis into this stretchy, textured, one-size-fits-all stroker. Tickler Send shivers down your lover’s spine as you gently stroke up and down their body. Blindfold Embellish your play with this blindfold, and explore the wonderful world of sensory deprivation. Wrist restraints Adorned with gleaming golden hardware, these wrist restraints are ideal for budding bondage enthusiasts and seasoned pros alike. Mint orgasm balm Infused with tingly menthol, this balm works wonders on your intimate areas. Mini paddle Build up your spanks, starting from a light tap to a strong slap on your partner’s lovely peach. Please note: bullet vibrator and mini massage wand are for external use only. Not for anal use. Please also note: included mint orgasm balm contains sweet almond oil. Mint Orgasm Balm 7g / 0.25 oz Ingredients; Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Beeswax, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Menthol, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Isobornyl Acetate, Bisabolol, Phenoxyethanol, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Bran Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Linoleic Acid. Womanizer now offers a 5-year warranty on all products. What's in the box? The couple's calendar includes... Womanizer Liberty Clitoral Suction Toy Patented Pleasure Air Technology Petite travel-ready size 6 intensity levels, USB rechargeable & waterproof Worth $149.95 Rechargeable Mini Magic Wand Vibrator Discreet & powerful for external stimulation Compact size perfect for travel​ 11 functions, USB rechargeable & splashproof​ Worth $54.95 Bullet Vibrator Designed to be compatible with other toys in the collection​ Discreet, petite and rechargeable Easy-to-use push button Worth $39.95