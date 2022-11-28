Lovehoney

Lovehoney X Womanizer 12 Days Of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$394.95 $162.00

If you have a vulva (or want to treat someone who does), this kit has you covered. Ready to deliver overflowing delight, this 12-piece gift set is full to the brim with exciting sex toys and sensory treats. Discover new ways to play with this sexy smorgasbord of offerings. Take pleasure from teasing vibes and anal toys, to sensual experience enhancers and shareable fun. The pièce de résistance is a Womanizer Starlet 3 - worth 119.95 on its own. That's good, but not as good as 12 ongoing days of thrills to add a little extra sizzle to your relationship, or to carve out some alone time and play your way through all the goodies in your box. Enhance your sessions by pairing your toys with plenty of water-based lubricant, and don't forget to snag 1 x AA battery. Your calendar contains: Womanizer Starlet 3 Clitoral Stimulator Meet the Womanizer, our pièce de résistance and your new best friend. (Silicone, ABS plastic). Mini G-spot vibrator Curved to perfection, this little g-nius knows exactly how to please your internal hot spots. (PU coated ABS plastic). Crystal butt plug It’s clear as crystal, this dazzling plug ain’t no diamond in the rough – in fact it’s a real gem. (Gold with gunmetal crystal). Anal beads These silicone anal beads feature a sturdy finger loop, so you can remove them at the point of climax for spine-tingling satisfaction. Compatible with the bullet vibrator. (Silicone). Dice Put your sexy time in the hands of fate with our foreplay dice. (ABS plastic). USB rechargeable bullet vibrator Don’t let the size fool you, this bullet vibe will knock your socks right off. (For external use only). (ABS plastic, silicone button). Please note: bullet vibrator is for external use only. Not for anal use. Rabbit finger vibrator sleeve Upgrade your pleasure sessions with this rabbit finger vibrator sleeve. Compatible with the bullet vibrator. (Silicone). Blindfold Embellish your play with this blindfold and explore the wonderful world of sensory deprivation. (100% Polyester). Kegel balls Tone muscles and potentially enhance orgasms with these sensual Kegel balls. (Silicone). Nipple suckers Leave your love buttons feeling ultra-sensitive with these velvety nipple suckers. (Silicone). G-spot dildo Prove it’s what’s on the inside that counts by giving your internal hotspots sublime stimulation. (Silicone). Mint orgasm balm Infused with tingly menthol, this balm works wonders on your intimate areas. Please note: included mint orgasm balm contains sweet almond oil. Mint Orgasm Balm 7g / 0.25 oz Ingredients; Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Beeswax, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Menthol, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Isobornyl Acetate, Bisabolol, Phenoxyethanol, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Bran Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Linoleic Acid. Womanizer now offers a 5-year warranty on all products. What's in the box? This calendar includes... Womanizer Starlet 3 Clitoral Suction Toy Patented Pleasure Air Technology Fits ergonomically in the palm of your hand 6 intensity levels​ & waterproof Worth $119.95 Bullet Vibrator Designed to be compatible with other toys in the collection​ Discreet, petite and rechargeable Easy-to-use push button Worth $39.95 Crystal Butt Plug Perfect size and scale for beginners​ Jewelled base and elegant colourway to add pizzazz to anal play​ Perfect for temperature play Worth $39.95