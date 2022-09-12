Lovehoney

Lovehoney X Womanizer 12 Days Of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$120.00

If you have a vulva (or want to treat someone who does), this kit has you covered. Ready to deliver overflowing delight, this 12-piece gift set is full to the brim with exciting sex toys and sensory treats. Discover new ways to play with this sexy smorgasbord of offerings. Take pleasure from teasing vibes and anal toys, to sensual experience enhancers and shareable fun. The pièce de résistance is a Womanizer Starlet 3 - worth $79 on its own. That's good, but not as good as 12 ongoing days of thrills to add a little extra sizzle to your relationship, or to carve out some alone time and play your way through all the goodies in your box. Enhance your sessions by pairing your toys with plenty of water-based lubricant, and don't forget to snag 1 x AA battery. Please note: bullet vibrator is for external use only. Not for anal use. Womanizer now offers a 5-year warranty on all products What's in the box? This calendar includes... Womanizer Starlet 3 Clitoral Suction Toy Patented Pleasure Air Technology Fits ergonomically in the palm of your hand 6 intensity levels​ & waterproof $79 Value Bullet Vibrator Designed to be compatible with other toys in the collection​ Discreet, petite and rechargeable Easy-to-use push button $29.99 Value Crystal Butt Plug Perfect size and scale for beginners​ Jeweled base and elegant colourway to add pizzazz to anal play​ Perfect for temperature play $26.99 Value