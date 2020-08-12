Lovehoney

Lovehoney Wild Thing 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Cock Ring

$49.99 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Wanna make your lover's heart (not to mention some other parts of their body) sing? You need this buzzing 10-function cock ring, then. Slide the stretchy rings over his Wild Thing, pair with the palm-sized remote control to make everything grooooooovy. Designed to pleasure both partners during sex, this supercharged remote control Wild Thing cock ring features texture to tease and tantalise the clitoris, and graduating levels of vibration intensity for each of its 10 settings. Tuck the bullet vibrator securely into the nub-covered sleeve (we recommend using a little water-based lube to help ease it in and out). When you're ready to rock, slip the smaller, textured ring down to the base of his penis using plenty of water-based lube, then stretch the larger ring around his testicles. Results may vary. The bullet takes 3 x LR44 batteries and the remote takes 1 x CR2032 battery, both of which are included. Please note: When removing the bullet from the cock ring, push, rather than pull it out of the silicone ring. While the toy itself is waterproof, the remote control is not and should be kept dry.