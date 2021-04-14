Lovehoney

Red Velvet 10 Function Silicone Rabbit Vibrator

$49.99 $29.99

Have your cake and eat it with this velvety-soft rechargeable rabbit vibe. Crafted from silky-smooth scarlet silicone, this bunny offers 3 speeds and 7 patterns of vibration, for delicious dual stimulation. Pleasure has never been so sweet. With 4 inches of insertable length, this classic toy makes a great first vibrator. Simply press the button and enjoy 3 speeds and 7 vibration patterns (one for each day of the week). While the insertable shaft is great for hitting those internal hotspots, the bunny ears stimulate your clitoris, giving you dual sensation delights. We’re not forgetting those of you who love to sing in the shower (as it were) – this rechargeable rabbit is fully waterproof. To take your playtime up a level, slick the shaft and ears with water-based lubricant.