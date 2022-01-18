Lovehoney

Pure Pleasure Sensual Glass Butt Plug

$24.99

We think this beautiful butt plug would make an excellent Christmas tree decoration. In fact, you should probably buy 20 of them to deck out your entire lounge. No? Okay then, just get the one and enjoy some super-sensual bum fun. Suitable for him or her, this glass toy gently applies pressure to internal erogenous zones for enhanced sensations. Its smooth tapered shaft and flared base means anal beginners can relax into play in total confidence and comfort. Coat the toy with plenty of slick water-based anal lube before directing its tip towards your sensitive spots for thrilling full-up feelings during sex and foreplay. Unlike most sex toys, glass can be use with all lubricants. Your glass dildo is also perfect for indulging in a little temperature play: simply submerge it in warm water, or cool it in the fridge for 10 minutes before use. Be sure to test the temperature on your arm, before directing it towards more intimate areas. Warning: Don't hang too close to the tree fairy.