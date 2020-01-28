Lovehoney

Lovehoney Power Play 10 Function Silicone G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

Putting the power of potent orgasm at your fingertips, the Power Play G-Spot Rabbit entrusts you with a gift others have killed to possess. Providing dual-point stimulation and a shaft curved to press your G-spot, can you handle such a stellar force? A velvet-touch vibrator with a G-spot seeking tip too mighty for most mortals to handle, the strong internal motor powers 3 vibration speeds and 7 patterns externally alongside 3 speed rotation of the shaft, for simultaneous stimulation that could end in jaw-clenching blended orgasms. Your waterproof toy can also accompany you into the bath or shower for fun amongst the suds. G-Spot Rabbit's Vital Function Stats: Ears: 3 speeds, 7 patterns; Shaft: 3 rotating speeds