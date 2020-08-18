Lovehoney

Lovehoney Marbled Sensual Glass Prober

You know how some food is almost too beautiful to eat? Well, this gorgeous glass dildo is almost too stunning to use - almost. Featuring a wavy, curved shaft that delivers powerfully potent internal massages, it feels every inch as incredible as it looks. Ideal for those who look for beauty as well as functionality in their toys, this dildo has an aurora borealis finish that gives it a shimmering pearlescent look, along with a striking blue spiral that runs the full length of the shaft. Measuring an insertable 5.5 inches and a slender 3.15 inches in maximum girth, it has a bulbed handle measuring 5.15 inches around that can also be inserted if you fancy something a little thicker - just make sure you add plenty of your favourite lubricant before playing. Hypoallergenic and totally body safe, the glass is non-porous, easy to clean, and hard-wearing enough to last a lifetime if cared for properly. It can also be heated in hot water, or refrigerated, to experiment with different temperatures for alternative sensations.