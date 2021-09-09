Lovehoney

Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Slimline Rabbit Vibrator

$39.99

A slender member of the rabbit vibe family, the Jessica Rabbit Slimline is every bit as pleasurable as its full-sized relatives and fantastic for sex toy newbies. Fluttering 10 function rabbit ears and a swirling beaded shaft are all yours. Smooth and slimline for gentle-yet-satisfying penetration, this rabbit vibrator for beginners is an all-time favourite for many a reason. Its realistic head rotates at 3 different speeds, whilst its beaded shaft swirls around simultaneously for incredible internal stimulation. Nestle the powerful vibrating rabbit ears against the clitoris and unleash the vibrations in 3 speeds or 7 patterns to achieve a highly sought-after blended orgasm. A large splash of water-based lube is all you need to make your first-time rabbit play extra-special. Jessica Rabbit Slimline's Vital Function Stats: Ears: 3 speeds, 7 patterns; Shaft: 3 speeds