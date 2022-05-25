Lovehoney

Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Vibrating Butt Plug

$49.95 $39.95

Reporting for booty duty, sir. Crafted from velvety-smooth silicone and offering 20 tempting vibration functions at the touch of a button, this pocket-sized butt plug is a perfectly pleasurable intro to anal enjoyment. Ah, tush it, tush it real good! Increase arousal with your partner by wearing your plug during foreplay or sex, or use the 3 speeds and 17 patterns solo to enhance your alone time. Discreet in design, your butt plug also includes a travel lock and storage bag for easy transportation, and is completely waterproof and USB rechargeable. Use with plenty of water-based anal lubricant for slippery fun.