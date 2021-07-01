Lovehoney

Lovehoney Flash 7 Function Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

$54.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Let Flash (a-ah) be the saviour of your universe and take you from so-so to whoa-Whoa-WHOA in a jiffy. With its precision tip and 7 function motor, enjoy whisper-quiet powerful vibrations that never miss the spot and deliver galactic orgasms every time. More than just a climax inducing wonder, this slick finger-shaped vibe is waterproof, eco-friendly and won't cost you a fortune in batteries thanks to its USB rechargeable design. Plus, just like Flash Gordon, our mini Flash has no problem travelling around the globe. Just plug into any USB socket to enjoy scintillating pleasure wherever you are. Click through Flash's 4 speeds and 3 patterns to customise your pleasure, and aim its ergonomic tip straight to your clitoris for all over tingles and stellar satisfaction.