Set pulses racing with this great value collection of customer-favorite vibrators. The kit makes a perfect gift, especially for those new to sex toys, and each of these easy-to-use vibes delivers different orgasmic sensations to enhance your sex life. Classic Vibrator This whisper-quiet, velvety smooth multi-speed Classic Vibrator has been rated 4 stars in over 200 reviews. It's ideal for both internal stimulation and play with a partner. Vital stats: Splashproof PU coated ABS plastic, multi-speed, 6.5 inch insertable length, 2 x C batteries required (sold separately) Egg Vibrator The 4.5 star-rated Egg Vibrator is super-powerful, and has a wired controller that adds a thrilling new dimension to couple's play. Vital stats: Splashproof PU coated ABS plastic, single speed, 2.5 inch insertable length, 2 x AA batteries required (sold separately) G-Spot Vibrator The 4 star G-spot Vibrator is specially designed to hit that sweetest of spots, and has a rippled body plus 3 vibration speeds and 4 vibration patterns for all-night-long experimentation. Vital stats: Waterproof silicone, 3 speeds and 4 patterns, 6 inch insertable length, 1 x AA battery (sold separately) Mini Bullet The single-speed mini Bullet Vibrator can be used to tease both partner's external pleasure points and has a simple push-button control. Vital stats: Waterproof PU coated ABS plastic, single speed, 1 x AAA battery (sold separately) The First Time vibrator kit is perfect if you're looking for value as well as quality, as you get all 4 toys for over a third less than if you bought them all separately. Before play, apply a generous amount of water-based lubricant to enjoy your toys at their best.