Lovehoney

Lovehoney Enjoy Water-based Lubricant 8.5 Fl Oz

$18.99 $17.09

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

While bigger isn't always better, we think in this instance, it is! Using the same formula as our 3.4 fl oz Enjoy lube, this new 8.5 fl oz bottle means you can stock up for even longer lasting slip and slide during intimate play.