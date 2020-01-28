Lovehoney

Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator

$12.99 $10.39

Super-sleek, very discreet and oh-so-dreamy, this bullet vibrator packs an incredible punch. Its 10 powerful speeds and pulses are controlled by a single button so you can concentrate on hitting the bullseye every time. Dreamy and discreet on the outside with incredibly naughty intentions just bursting to get out, the Dream Bullet is the proud owner of 3 speeds and 7 patterns to blow you away. Starting with a tingling buzz and graduating to strong and powerful finale, prepare for a whole new breed of orgasm from this clitoral toy. Lube up, direct the eager-to-please smooth head to the sensitive nerve endings in your clitoris and alternate between the different speeds and patterns to reach one sensational orgasm after another.