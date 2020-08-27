Lovehoney

Lovehoney Booty Buddy 7 Function Vibrating Butt Plug

Hear that? It's the call of booty, enticing you to slip this beginner-friendly navy blue plug up your bum. Its satisfying curves bend with your body, while the included bullet slots in and powers 2 speeds and 5 patterns of posterior-pleasing vibration. Crafted from smooth silicone, the plug is hypoallergenic, easy-to-clean and, on top of that, feels amazing against the skin. Use it to add a little something to solo sessions, foreplay, and sex. It's even fully waterproof, letting you enjoy its buzzy backdoor delights in the bath or shower. Give your booty an extra-pleasurable new buddy with the help of a big squeeze of water-based anal lubricant.