Lovehoney Blowmotion 12 Days Of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

If you have a penis (or want to treat someone who does), this kit has you covered. Ready to deliver overflowing satisfaction, this 12-piece gift set is full to the brim with exciting sex toys for penises and bums. Did we mention it's worth nearly $247? Discover a new, favorite way to play when you explore this smorgasbord of sexy offerings, from cock rings and butt plugs to strokers and vibes. The pièce de résistance is Blowmotion's Dual-Entrance Real-Feel Vibrator - worth $74.99 to take home on its own. That's good, but not as good as 12 ongoing days of thrills to add a little extra sizzle to your relationship, or to carve out some alone time and play your way through all the goodies in your box. Enhance your sessions by pairing your toys with plenty of water-based lubricant. Please note: bullet vibrator is for external use only. Not for anal use. What's in the box? This calendar includes... Blowmotion Real-Feel Vibrating Male Masturbator Compact size​, discreet & powerful​ Neutral dual-entrance openings​ 10 functions, USB rechargeable​, travel lock feature​ $74.99 Value Bullet Vibrator Designed to be compatible with other toys in the collection​ Discreet, petite and rechargeable Easy-to-use push button $29.99 Value Stroker Soft, real-feel material Ribbed texture for extra pleasure​​ Compatible with the bullet vibrator​​ $14.99 Value