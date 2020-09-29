Lovehoney

Lovehoney Best Night Ever Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (5 Piece)

$49.99

Close the windows, draw the curtains and get ready for your best night ever with this carnal collection of pleasure, consisting of 5 fabulous pieces to get you creative with your bedroom antics and have you and your partner climaxing the night away. Inside your Best Night Ever box you'll find a five-star lineup of fantastic products featuring some of our firm favorites, all for a huge 39% less than if you'd bought them individually. Stroke your partner's pleasure zones with the finger vibrator - fantastic for teasing foreplay and sex toy newbies. Buzz into action with the 10-function bullet vibrator and enjoy soaring sensations on your erogenous spots. Team with the compatible couple's cock ring for mutual satisfaction and shared climactic highs. Suitable for him or her, the vibrating butt plug is the perfect size for those looking to explore anal adventures. Treat him to a world of new sensation with the reversible mini stroker, with two different textures to provide intense pleasure. Don't forget to add 2 x AAA batteries to your order so the fun rumbles can begin instantly.