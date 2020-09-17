Lovehoney

Lovehoney Bed Ringer Rechargeable Double Cock Ring

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

A real Bed Ringer for love, this vibrating toy is here to bring you round-the-cock thrills. With a pair of rings to stretch around your schlong and balls and a stimulation pad bursting with teasing nubs, enhanced pleasure is a touch of a button away. The smaller ring, worn around the shaft, has a diameter that stretches from 1.25 to 2.25 inches while the larger ring, worn over the shaft and balls, has a diameter stretching from 2 to 3.5 inches. Use the single button to power through 12 powerful vibration functions and find the one that drives you and your lover wild. Enjoy dazzling sensations with a generous splash of water-based lubricant. Results may vary.