Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Lovehoney

Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo

$29.99
At Lovehoney
Warm it or cool it, twist it inside you, pick between insertable tips - our beaded glass dildo is wonderfully versatile for creative sexy play.
Featured in 1 story
Why You Should Try A Glass Dildo
by Kasandra Brabaw