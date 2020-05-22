Lovehoney

Lovehoney 3-speed Micro Magic Wand Vibrator

£16.99

In the magical realm, size is no portent of power - just look at the philosopher's stone. Like this rocking rock, Lovehoney's Micro Magic Wand offers ultimate power in a petite form, its travel-friendly size allowing for uncapped climactic possibilities. Wrap your palm around the ergonomic handle for easy grip, while the user-friendly slide control operates the functions. Cycle through the 3 speeds of intense vibration to discover the power setting that offers you ultimate pleasure. Extra flexibility in the wand's neck enables you to send vibes to even the most awkward of spots, while the rounded head spreads out the quiet-but-powerful vibrations for truly orgasmic stimulation. Apply plenty of water-based lube for extra slippery sensations.