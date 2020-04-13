Loved and Found

At Anthropologie

Style No. 55660989; Color Code: 020 Please note that all sales are final. Say thank you, congrats, or a job well done with this handsome gift box stocked with sophisticated and delicious goodies for the modern gentleman. He won’t leave a hair out of place with this heirloom quality brass comb wrapped up with artisanal treats all packed in a twine-tied stained wood box. Once you place an order, a member of the Loved and Found team will reach out to you for your personalized gift message. If we don't receive your message within 24 hours of contacting you, we will ship your gift without a handwritten note. Loved and Found is a boutique gifting studio that specializes in curated and custom gift boxes that tell a story through carefully selected products and wrapping details. Packaged to perfection, and accompanied by a hand-written note, each and every box that leaves our studio is a gift to be remembered. Fine and Dandy engraved brass comb in canvas sleeve from Izola Dark chocolate sea salt caramels from Sugarfina wrapped in navy paper and twine Mountain salt peanuts from Virginia Cocktail Peanuts Chipotle adobo filet mignon beef jerky from Three Jerks Packaged in twine-tied stained wood box with sliding lid and greenery Handwritten note (by request) or blank card included Ready to gift with no pricing information included USA and Imported Please note that all sales are final Dimensions Box measures 10"L, 7"W, 4.25”H This description was written by our selling partner.