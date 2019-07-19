Julep

Love Your Bare Face Hydrating Cleansing Oil

£16.98

Buy Now Review It

At QVC UK

Discover the Love Your Bare Face Hydrating Cleansing Oil from Julep, formulated with a rich yet non-greasy texture to help easily remove your make-up, while leaving your skin feeling comforted, supple and refreshed. The perfect first step in your cleansing regime, why not add this Julep hero product to your skincare stocks? Contains: 1 x Love Your Bare Face Hydrating Cleansing Oil (104ml) - infused with rosehip seed oil, olive oil and coffee seed oil, plus rosemary leaf extract