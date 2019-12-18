Dionis

Love Whipped Goat Milk Sugar Scrub

$13.50

The gentle, yet hardworking Love Whipped Goat Milk Sugar Scrub by Dionis removes dry, flaky skin cells and brightens tired, dull looking skin to promote smooth, healthy and flawless skin. You won't find water and oil in this sugar scrub. It's made with pure and natural Goat Milk, sugar and chamomile for a deep moisturizing and relaxing treatment. This product is made in the U.S.A, it's paraben free and cruelty free.Fragrance Description: An enchanting blend of fragrant Jasmine, Vanilla, and Black Currant.All of Dionis' products are made with Goat Milk that is naturally enriched with vitamins & minerals, including protein, fat, iron, and vitamin A, B, C, D and E. These vitamins and minerals nourish your skin, while keeping you moisturized. They are not just good for your skin, they are good for you.