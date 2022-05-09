Love Wellness

Sex Stuff

At Target

Highlights A clean lubricant that supports women’s health Free of glycerin and parabens that can disrupt the vaginal environment Made with aloe Keeps pH in balance Specifications Scent: Scented Health Facts: Certified Organic Product Form: Liquid Package Quantity: 1 Net weight: 2 fl oz (US) TCIN: 81782554 UPC: 850003843186 Item Number (DPCI): 245-03-2279 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Sex Stuff is a lubricant for sex made specifically with a women’s unique biology in mind. It is hyper moisturizing, prioritizing your intimacy & health by keeping your pH in balance and maintaining your vaginal microbiome. It is formulated as an organic lubricant, free of harsh chemicals. Made with safe ingredients, and aloe-based to moisturize and protect your most intimate areas. Its free of chemicals (Glycerin and Paraben Free) that can harm and disrupt the vaginal microbiome. Perfect for women not looking to compromise their well-being, pleasure or intimacy.* DIRECTIONS – Apply a few drops to wherever you pleasure. It is compatible with natural, rubber, latex and polyisoprene condoms (not compatible with polyurethane condoms). Bonus! Is also sex toy friendly. LOVE WELLNESS – Women’s Wellness, Reinvented. Delivering a line of safe and effective products. Specifically formulated with a Women’s body and personal care in mind, so she feels confident and healthy every day. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information provided does not constitute medical advice and should not take the place of consulting a physician. This information does not and should not replace treatment from a medical professional. If you need medical advice or assistance, you should consult a physician. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.