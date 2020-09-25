Love Wellness

Vaginas are sensitive ecosystems that run on robust levels of good bacteria. These bacteria create an acidic environment that keep you safe from infections and irritations. Maintain your vaginal flora and acidic pH with Good Girl Probiotics BY Love Wellness, formulated with 12 strains of lactobacilli that are the key regulators of the vaginal environment.A healthy gut is an important part of vaginal health. Why? Because the gut is the home of your immune system, and the good bacteria in your gut are connected to the good bacteria in your vagina. The Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics, formulated with 12 bacterial strains that occur naturally in the vaginal ecosystem, can help steady your pH level and fight infection by maintaining a healthy amount of good bacteria. These bacteria are responsible for keeping you healthy so taking good care of them is an essential part of health maintenance and preventative care.A low bacteria count can result in infections, so taking them daily can help to support feminine health through the body's immune system. Maintaining a healthy link between your vagina and your gut is critical for consistent wellness.