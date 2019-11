Free People

Love Until Tomorrow Poet Blouse

$98.00 $34.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A flowing high/low hem and an edgy split neckline elevates the look of this solid colored blouse with lengthy blouson sleeves for the perfect new go-to. Split neck . Long blouson sleeves. Slips on over head. Solid . High/low hem . Approx. 25" front length, 30" back length (size S). Imported