Stoned Crystals

Love Triangle Rose Quartz

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Place this geometric Rose Quartz crystal in your favorite space or carry it with you to reap its benefits. Rose Quartz seeks to maintain a balanced spirit and embrace vibrations of love, romance, harmony, friendship and kindness while you become inspired to seek out new artistic endeavors. Each crystal arrives to you in decorative box with a special energy card.