Supergoop! x LoveShackFancy

Love To Glow Spf Kit

$98.00 $78.40

Buy Now Review It

At Supergoop!

It’s the collab dreams are made of. We’re partnering with LoveShackFancy to make the summer months feel a little more magical and make your glow a little brighter. This kit of glowy SPF essentials (plus, bestselling faves for your no-glow days!) comes in an exclusive design and is ready to go wherever your next adventure takes you with a custom cosmetics bag that doubles as your summer clutch. PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin CA non-aerosol, water-resistant sunscreen body spray that leaves skin radiantly glowing. Glow Oil SPF 50An ultra-hydrating sunscreen body oil that leaves skin glowing and protected, without feeling greasy.(Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40A weightless, ultrafine face mist with SPF to set makeup, refresh your look and reapply your UV protection throughout the day. Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40The original 100% invisible, weightless, scentless sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF protection, skincare benefits & a natural finish.Glowscreen SPF 40A glowy tinted sunscreen that hydrates skin & primes for makeup with a dewy finish.Cosmetics BagThis water-resistant bag was designed using the following materials:Calcium Carbonate, Recycled pre-consumer Polyurethane, Polyester, Polyurethane, Wood and RPET3 fl. oz. / 89 ml. PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C1 fl. oz. / 30 ml. (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml. Glow Oil SPF 500.68 fl oz / 20 ml Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 0.68 fl oz / 20 ml Glowscreen SPF 40 in Sunrise11.5in x 8in Cosmetics Bag