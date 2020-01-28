Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
RoseBYANDER
Love Sign Pendant
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At RoseBYANDER
Use Code XOXO for 10% off.
Need a few alternatives?
Pura Vida Bracelets
Delicate Wave Necklace
C$30.00
from
Pura Vida Bracelets
BUY
Jenny Bird
Modernist Monogram Pendant
$90.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Jennifer Meyer
Mummy Necklace
$850.00
from
Jennifer Meyer
BUY
Antique Addictions
Vintage Cross Coral Pendant
C$104.84
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Necklaces
H&M
Short Necklace
$19.95
from
H&M
BUY
Khai Khai
Spicy Necklace
$995.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Pamela Love
Irissa Onyx-inlay Choker Necklace
$228.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Anthropologie
Block Letter Monogram Necklace
$38.00
$26.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted