Beauty Pie

Love – Shea Butter Body Lotion

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Pie

‎With Calabria Bergamot, Pink Rhubarb, Quince, Apricot Nectar and Muguet, plus sexy Amber, Cedarwood, Sandalwood and Musk. In a thick, rich, deep moisture formula. With nourishing Nut Oils, Orchid and Honeysuckle Extracts. Smooth it on after the Love Body Wash and layer it under the Eau De Parfum.