Love Shack Heart Purse

7.48"h x 8.27"w x 2.36"d handle drop: 2.5" strap drop: 22" saffiano pvc metal pinmount logo two way spade jacquard lining interior front slip pocket zip around closure imported dust bag not included Style No. WKR00339 What Fits Inside something else to love: this heart-shaped purse, perfect for carrying all the things, minus all the bulk. keeps hands free for hot group texts and lattes. comes in red and pink. get ready for everyone to ask where you got that adorable heart bag.