Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Keychains
BP.
Love Phone Chain
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Details & Care Decorate your phone with this adorable chain made with candy colored beads and a message of love. Beads Imported Item #6808058
Need a few alternatives?
SereniiKey
Brass Carabiner Clip Keychain
BUY
$12.95
Etsy
Zara
Multicolored Glasses And Mask Chain
BUY
$17.90
Zara
BZ Bee Crafts
Custom Heart Resin Keychain
BUY
$6.00
Etsy
X-Girl
X-girl X Kozik Hologram Coin Case (pink)
BUY
£35.00
Dover Street Market
More from BP.
BP.
Crop Cardigan
BUY
$32.00
$40.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Plus-size Cotton Twill Cargo Pants
BUY
$24.99
$49.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Cropped Rib Cardigan & Camisole Set
BUY
$19.50
$39.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Plaid Mix Pants
BUY
$48.00
$60.00
Nordstrom
More from Keychains
pinsprintsandstuff
Trooper Helmet Double Sided Hard Enamel Keychains
BUY
$18.00
Etsy
MisfitToysStore
Miniature Movie/film Dvd Keychains & Magnets
BUY
$7.59
Etsy
QuicStore
Dc Hero Plush Keychain
BUY
$19.00
Etsy
Exweup
Beaded Phone Straps
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted