Natasha Denona

Love Palette

$65.00

At LookFantastic

Fall head over heels for the Natasha Denona Love Palette. This covetable, limited-edition palette forms part of the Love Story collection, showcasing romantic hues of pink, purple and mauve. The pink compact features a minimalist logo design for a sleek finish, opening to reveal 15 brand new shades in a range of sumptuous finishes and a large mirror that's perfect for travelling. Create a soft romantic look with matte blush tones: ‘Soul,’ ‘Intense’ and ‘Valentine’ and add instant glamour with ‘Giving’ a glittering coral-pink duochrome shade. ‘Transparent,’ ‘First’ and ‘Lifetime’ add a touch of neutrality to this pink-toned palette, while ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘Heart’ set passions racing with shades of vibrant cranberry and rich burgundy. This versatile palette can easily take your look from day to night, with deeper hues such as ‘Passion’ and ‘Commitment’ providing drama for the ultimate smoky eye. The vibrant pops of violet within the palette such as ‘Trust,’ ‘Pure Love’ and ‘Dream’ are sure to inspire your creativity, while ‘Blind’ creates a show-stopping liquid-metal effect silver. Boasting the brand’s renowned premium quality formulas, the Love Palette offers ultra-pigmented yet buttery smooth creamy mattes, intense cream powders, dimensional duo chromes and glistening chroma crystal shades. The range of luxurious formulas allows you to create a stunning eye look with depth and dimension, for a professional quality finish. Complete the look with the rest of the Love Story Collection and ignite your makeup infatuation. Made in Italy. Shades Include: Row 1: First (Creamy Matte peachy beige) Lifetime (Chroma Crystal warm gold) Heartbeat (Creamy Matte deep maroon) Transparent (Metallic bronzed champagne) Trust (Creamy Matte deep plum) Row 2: Heart (Creamy Matte bright cranberry) Giving (Duochrome glittering coral pink) Pure Love (Duochrome warm plum with blue reflects) Commitment (Creamy matte burgundy brown) Blind (Metallic silver) Row 3: Soul (Creamy Matte deep dusty rose) Passion (Chroma Crystal deep burgundy) Intense (Creamy Matte peachy pink) Valentine (Creamy matte rose pink) Dream (Cream Powder amethyst)