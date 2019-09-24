Inspired by the 1960’s Summer of Love, our lightweight lip oils boost moisture for softer, smoother lips. Our glow-infusing lip treatment provides the replenishment of an oil with the shine of a lip gloss. Add a natural-looking luster with our Untinted formula or smooth on a hint of color with a tinted lip oil.
Hydrates and nourishes lips
Leaves lips with a luscious shine and smooth, natural-looking glow
Formulated with a luxurious blend of Coconut Oil, Moringa Oil and Acerola Cherry Extract
Available in Untinted or with a hint of color in Botanical Blush, Neon Pink, Apothecary Cherry and Midnight Orchid
For lips