Love Of Slumber Sleep Shirt

Lounge about in blooming luxury in this pink-hued sleep shirt, featuring an array of abstract, vintage-inspired flowers in hues of pink, purple, orange, and green sprawled all over. Breathable and stretchy, this ModCloth-exclusive button-up, cotton-blend sleep shirt has a notched lapel collar with contrasting purple piping throughout the edges, cuffed sleeves, and a curved shirttail hem that hits at the upper thigh, and is sure to preclude some super sweet, blossoming dreams of spring!