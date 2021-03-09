United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
ModCloth
Love Of Slumber Sleep Shirt
$59.00$59.00
Lounge about in blooming luxury in this pink-hued sleep shirt, featuring an array of abstract, vintage-inspired flowers in hues of pink, purple, orange, and green sprawled all over. Breathable and stretchy, this ModCloth-exclusive button-up, cotton-blend sleep shirt has a notched lapel collar with contrasting purple piping throughout the edges, cuffed sleeves, and a curved shirttail hem that hits at the upper thigh, and is sure to preclude some super sweet, blossoming dreams of spring!