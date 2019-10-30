NYX Professional Makeup

Love Lust Disco Epic Ink Liner

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Show off your smooth moves this holiday season using the NYX Professional Makeup Love Lust Disco Epic Ink Liner. Featuring a slender and flexible brush tip, this black liquid eyeliner lets you draw intensely pigmented lines with fluid precision. It glides along the lash line-like a skater floating across an ice rink-and delivers a satin finish that's also waterproof! Key Benefits:Pretty, adorned holiday packagingSlender and flexible brush tipWaterproof and intensely pigmentedAll NYX Professional Makeup products are PETA certified cruelty-free.