Love Luna

Love Luna Period Full Brief Black

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flora & Fauna

Love Luna Period Full Brief in Black, Everyday Period Underwear with Medium Absorbency Period underwear in a full brief fit. These full briefs are great for a heavy flow and have a high waist for maximum comfort. Perfect to be used on their own and also work really well as a back up to menstrual cups and tampons. Absorbency: Medium - 3-4 regular tampons They have 4 layers of absorbency and a soft cotton outer layer. They are really comfortable to wear. The gusset has a cotton layer closest to the skin and an absorbent, breathable and waterproof padding layer. Love Luna is vegan and cruelty-free with no animal products used in their range. For sizing see the images for a size chart.