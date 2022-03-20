FLUYTCO

Love Lingual: Card Game

HUMAN CONNECTION IN THE DIGITAL AGE: Whether you just started dating or have been married for 20 years, The Love Lingual has been designed to bring you and your significant other closer than ever. How? By asking the right questions. It’s never too soon or too late to start talking to each other! MULTIPLE CARD, MULTIPLE TOPICS (150 CARDS): Our cards are divided into 5 categories to make sure every topic of life is covered: Family, Intimacy, Couple, Individual, and Past & Future. You can either focus on one category you want to deepen with your partner, or mix them all. INSPIRED BY COUPLES PSYCHOLOGISTS: Intimacy between two strangers can be accelerated by having them ask each other a specific series of personal questions. Our questions are specifically designed to create powerful and fun conversations with the people you love. Pick a card, read the question and start (re)discovering your significant other! PERFECT GIFT IDEA: Perfect for your own enjoyment, or as a thoughtful gift for multiple occasions - newlyweds or engaged couples, anniversaries, bridal showers, Valentine’s Day, etc. Also great for marriage counseling or therapy. QUALITY MADE TO LAST: Our cards are designed to be played over and over with our durable, high-quality paper and lamination they stand the test of time. 150 questions to explore and deepen your connection with your partner and loved ones. Pick a card, take turns answering!