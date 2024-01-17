Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Kinn
Love Letter Charm Necklace
$320.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kinn
Need a few alternatives?
Rachel Glauber
14k Gold Plated Initial Pearl Link Chain
BUY
$49.99
$192.00
Verishop
By Anthropologie
Delicate Monogram Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
BaubleBar
Crystal Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Nordstrom
Kendra Scott
Crystal Letter R Gold Short Pendant Necklace In White C
BUY
$55.00
Kendra Scott
More from Kinn
Kinn
Lucky Number Charm Necklace
BUY
$320.00
Kinn
Kinn
Heritage Bar Necklace
BUY
$480.00
Kinn
Kinn
Maison Oval Locket Necklace I
BUY
$490.00
Kinn
Kinn
Dear Kaia Ii Nameplate Necklace
BUY
$480.00
Kinn
More from Necklaces
Rachel Glauber
14k Gold Plated Initial Pearl Link Chain
BUY
$49.99
$192.00
Verishop
By Anthropologie
Delicate Monogram Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
BaubleBar
Crystal Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Nordstrom
Kendra Scott
Crystal Letter R Gold Short Pendant Necklace In White C
BUY
$55.00
Kendra Scott
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted