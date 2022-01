Love Stories

Love Lace Bralette Black

£57.00

Buy Now Review It

At womanhood

Limited Edition: Once it's gone it's gone. Run don't walk. Best For: Small to mid size busts. Design details: The mesh triangle cups are decorated with small dots and framed with a scalloped trim of floral, eyelash lace. Materials: Cut from a combination of stretch mesh and floral lace.